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‘Citizens for Sanity’ Release 30-Second Ad Targeting ‘Woke Far Left Politicians’ for Rising Crime
“For nearly 30 years, crime was falling in the United States. No more. The national murder rate is at its highest in 25 years. Police have been made into the enemy and criminals into a protected class.”