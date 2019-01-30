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1/30/19 #FORTHESHEEPLE: Kam_la, HRC & Plantation USA #BROWNTOWN
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9 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/30/19: K Harris is the next gen HRC, as evidenced in her pay for play career. Meanwhile, Congress OK's 1trillion in TP$ for NATO and infanticide legislation makes USA the leader in legal population reduction.
https://www.faithwire.com/2019/01/23/new-york-senate-erupts-in-applause-after-passing-horrific-late-term-abortion-bill/
https://churchleaders.com/news/342405-what-you-need-to-know-about-new-yorks-new-late-term-abortion-law.html
https://ballotpedia.org/Hillary_Clinton_presidential_campaign_key_staff_and_advisors,_2016
https://www.wsj.com/articles/kamala-harris-for-the-prosecution-11548104240?mod=rss_opinion_main
https://www.blackagendareport.com/evoking-muckrakers-hannah-giorgiss-devastating-critique-senator-kamala-harris
https://medium.com/@politicspeach/kamala-harris-jamaican-family-were-slave-owners-her-policies-as-ag-were-no-different-neverkamala-55eb89beef72
https://www.breitbart.com/local/2016/04/14/pro-life-activists-rally-sacramento-urge-resignation-planned-parenthood-supporter-ag-kamala-harris/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/congress-voted-357-22-thursday-to-support-pelosis-trillion-dollar-slush-fund-for-nato-instead-of-5-billion-for-a-mexico-border-wall/
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Please get active in your local communities to stop globalist Agenda 21 by acting locally against the Climate Action Plan! YOU ARE FREE!!
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https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
take their Government by Consent course! Get active in your community to take control of your local governance!
1/30/19: K Harris is the next gen HRC, as evidenced in her pay for play career. Meanwhile, Congress OK's 1trillion in TP$ for NATO and infanticide legislation makes USA the leader in legal population reduction.
https://www.faithwire.com/2019/01/23/new-york-senate-erupts-in-applause-after-passing-horrific-late-term-abortion-bill/
https://churchleaders.com/news/342405-what-you-need-to-know-about-new-yorks-new-late-term-abortion-law.html
https://ballotpedia.org/Hillary_Clinton_presidential_campaign_key_staff_and_advisors,_2016
https://www.wsj.com/articles/kamala-harris-for-the-prosecution-11548104240?mod=rss_opinion_main
https://www.blackagendareport.com/evoking-muckrakers-hannah-giorgiss-devastating-critique-senator-kamala-harris
https://medium.com/@politicspeach/kamala-harris-jamaican-family-were-slave-owners-her-policies-as-ag-were-no-different-neverkamala-55eb89beef72
https://www.breitbart.com/local/2016/04/14/pro-life-activists-rally-sacramento-urge-resignation-planned-parenthood-supporter-ag-kamala-harris/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/congress-voted-357-22-thursday-to-support-pelosis-trillion-dollar-slush-fund-for-nato-instead-of-5-billion-for-a-mexico-border-wall/
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Your comments, prayers, news tips, donations and patronage keep this channel going! Let's all get out to care for the people in need during the "artic blast" (global warming of course!) hitting the Midwest and North East!
Please get active in your local communities to stop globalist Agenda 21 by acting locally against the Climate Action Plan! YOU ARE FREE!!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no long personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
take their Government by Consent course! Get active in your community to take control of your local governance!
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