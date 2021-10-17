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When Communism Inspired Americans?
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72 views • October 17, 2021
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The New York Times recently published an “opinion piece” from radical feminist Vivian Gornick where she spoke glowingly of communism, describing it as “inspirational” ideology despite it being responsible for the deaths of 100,000,000+ people. Why does the mainstream media continually publish vapid articles like “When Communism Inspired Americans” which only serve to whitewash the bloody history of a murderous ideology?
When Communism Inspired Americans
https://web-beta.archive.org/web/20170430000438/https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/29/opinion/sunday/when-communism-inspired-americans.html
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3670/when-communism-inspired-americans
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3670-when-communism-inspired-americans
The New York Times recently published an “opinion piece” from radical feminist Vivian Gornick where she spoke glowingly of communism, describing it as “inspirational” ideology despite it being responsible for the deaths of 100,000,000+ people. Why does the mainstream media continually publish vapid articles like “When Communism Inspired Americans” which only serve to whitewash the bloody history of a murderous ideology?
When Communism Inspired Americans
https://web-beta.archive.org/web/20170430000438/https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/29/opinion/sunday/when-communism-inspired-americans.html
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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