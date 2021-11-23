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Aboriginal Australians first to be Incarcerated in FEMA camps... disguised as “keeping You safe”...
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481 views • November 23, 2021
I did this video to support the aboriginal people.
This person does not know anything about me, they’re just someone I subscribe to, just in case you join their channel and say I sent ya... they won’t know what you’re talking about..👍
Instagram channel
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVc65rgh...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
ErraticLee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ziWmad14tshYuimrZJzpA/videos
Erratic Lee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB3QoibUKkUVGmbcyfLrGzw
Shared from and subscribe to:
ErraticLee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg/videos
This person does not know anything about me, they’re just someone I subscribe to, just in case you join their channel and say I sent ya... they won’t know what you’re talking about..👍
Instagram channel
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVc65rgh...
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
ErraticLee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ziWmad14tshYuimrZJzpA/videos
Erratic Lee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB3QoibUKkUVGmbcyfLrGzw
Shared from and subscribe to:
ErraticLee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg/videos
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