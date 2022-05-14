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NIGHT SHADOWS 05132022 -- Blood Moon, UN, WHO, Daniel's 4th Beast, End of Days
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326 views • May 14, 2022
Mankind is rapidly moving into its final conflict with God. The rise of the UN is now in our face and it appears from prophecy it will NOT be stopped and will soon have total dominion over the WHOLE EARTH. This SUPER BLOOD RED MOON starting 5-15 is a very BAD OMEN for the entire world, but it will be only noticed by very few. The actual timing of this eclipse tells us the WHOLE STORY of the rise of Antichrist and the REMOVAL OF THE CHURCH as the world enters Daniel's 70th week and the RISE OF THE 4TH BEAST POWER. IT IS ALL COMING TOGETHER VERY RAPIDLY and so much more...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these!! Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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