2025-12-13 AI will admit the truth about christianity, but will you pick up your cross and come out is the question





Of all religions...AI says the story about christ is the true one.

But when pressed about christianity, it admitted that christianity is not of God, but a manmade conterfeit to deceive souls from returning in their heart and spirit unto God.

Will you face the truth? and make the right decisions in order to enter into the kingdom of God?

that is the question...





If you want to watch the whole AI interaction/questioning...watch this...

2025-12-13 asking AI - I dare you to watch the whole thing