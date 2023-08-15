Create New Account
Digital ID Currency CBDC Thread Aug 15, 2023
TruthParadigm
Published 20 hours ago

💲🆔 LINKS 🆔💲


Digital ID - What Is Really Being Proposed - UN Sustainable Goal 16, by 2030

https://www.brighteon.com/8e715934-a6e5-4bbc-83e1-c527e03f93da


Mark of the Beast Unpacked!

https://rumble.com/v35r1c1-mark-of-the-beast-unpacked.html


Red states applaud cancellation of esg scores

https://news.frankspeech.com/all/red-states-applaud-cancellation-of-esg-scores


Scientists used AI to find and track 95K ‘cryptocurrency free giveaway’ scams on Twitter

https://cointelegraph.com/news/scientists-used-ai-to-find-and-track-95k-cryptocurrency-free-giveaway-scams-on-twitter-x




🔎 LEARN, READ, WATCH MORE 🔍

■ https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://digitalcurrency.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://threads.truthparadigm.news

Keywords
truthevidencesocialcreditcbdcdigitalpassports15minutecitiesdigitalcurrencycbdc

