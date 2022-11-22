Electronic Vote Fraud in 2004 Election - Murder, Spies and Voting Lies Documentary - Guess Who Was Complaining Back Then?

Electronic voting fraud raised its ugly head in the 2000 and 2004 G.W. Bush elections. This documentary released in 2008 clearly demonstrates that electronic voting is easily rigged - quickly, invisibly and very difficult to prove.



Clint Curtis, a Republican at the time and computer programmer, was hired in October 2000 by Republican Congressman Tom Feeney, FL, to write a program that would flip the votes to whomever you wanted the election to go to. This is his story and yes, it does involve spies (for China) and murder.

The irony of the documentary is that it was all Democrats who were exposing the fraud and demonstrating how rigged the electronic voting machines and our elections are. Now that the shoe is on the other foot - suddenly the elections are free and fair.



But hey, pay no attention to the man behind the curtain now. Just watch with an open mind and you will discover - electronic voting has transformed this nation into a banana republic where politicians are selected, not elected particularly in the elections that count the most.



