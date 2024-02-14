Wilkerson: Germany Falls First

Back in 1973, Rev. David Wilkerson prophesied Germany would fall first, the Japan and then the USA and other countries. That sounded ridiculous until two years ago when the Ukraine War started. Today we realize the days of cheap oil and gas for Germany's industries is over. Germany is falling and taking the EU with them. The whole world will fall eventually via excessive debt and inflation. That will be the Third Horseman riding. What should you do about hearing this news?

