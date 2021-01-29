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Dr Simone Gold & Hydroxychloroquine
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193 views • January 29, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold's Education After graduating from George W. Hewlett High School in New York, Dr. Simone Gold acquired her MD from the Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin U-Med & Science. She completed her residency in Emergency Medicine at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York. Talks about Hydroxychloroquine
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