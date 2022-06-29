Do You Trust God To Feed You During a Worldwide Food Shortage?

The Covid-19 pandemic introduced something that Americans are not use to seeing: empty store shelves. At first, empty store shelves were caused by shoppers hoarding items out of fear there could be a shortage. Now, store shelves are empty because of supply chain disruptions that occurred during the lockdowns. Recently United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned international leaders that worsening food shortages around the world could lead to a catastrophe. He said the world is facing an unprecedented global hunger crisis.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/29/22





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