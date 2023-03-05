Live Chat with Paul; -116- Mars Anomalies Again! Rocks in their heads + UFO vid catchup

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Mars Anomalies are Stupid and GUFON UFOs
[00:02:00] (1c) Paul talks about busy with the final drive upgrade and so
the laptop is running better then ever did and no slow downs hopefully
for 2 years.
[00:14:00] (1d) Paul shows his live sky camera in the rain
[00:17:00] (1e) Paul talks about Jack Obsernes one off UFO special
at skinwalker ranch.. and he do a full review of it sometime.
[00:22:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Gabber Joins for the Mars and UFO
chat
[00:24:00] (3) First Paul catches up with Side chatters and talks about
his alien visits.. 3 of them during the day. Tall whites and Alien Greys
and what he found out and documented since - Re-Cap!
[00:49:20] (4) Paul finally starts UFO topics first looking at GUFONs own
video of a plane control and his nonsense talk about it.
[00:58:00] (5) Next Topic Mars ANOMALIES break down AGAIN!
[01:00:00] (5b) Paul looks up real time info on what type of rocks on mars
and how they are formed as well as finding place images on earth with
same iron sand and Basalt meteor and volcanic rocks and they form
nice rectangle that break off and form what look like BRICKS!
[01:25:00] (5c) Paul shows how he messes with filters to make things look
hollow.. and finds examples of same bassalt rocks with holes on earth
formed naturally from wind/sand erosion
[01:42:00] (5d) Rocks that look like faces humans and animals
[01:47:00] (5e) Image color missing info and blocking artifacts/artefacts are not rebar iron in concrete!
[02:03:00] (5f) Horses Head and snakes are just pareidolia of rock formations
[02:07:00] (6) Paul breaks off to talk about NDB = solid state batteries using Nuclear
waste and new research in recent years.. for tech devices and maybe cars.
last 1000s of years? or 10 years for other designs.
[02:24:00] (7) Resume with the Mars Stuff and look at a Mars Site recommended
by B Baker.
[02:28:00] (7b) Vehicles on Mars and NASA hidden cities (BS!)
[02:54:00] (7c) Paul grabs frames to process to see if can replicate and
explain what we are seeing in terms of how photo compression works
with pixel color averaging.
[03:11:00] (8) Next Topic GUFON UAP vids? Paul breaks them down properly
and explains how they were faked.
[03:56:00] (9) Tyler Blocks! lol... and then Paul talks about Dr Greer faking his
light being! in 2 shorts Paul made from the full old live show he did!
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
