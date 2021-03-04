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Doctor Mocks Anti-Vaxxers While Getting Experimental COVID Jab - Dies Days Later (Video)
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381 views • March 04, 2021
It's sad to say, but some people just have to learn the hard way. A polish doctor died just days after taking the experimental COVID injection. However, what's most ironic is that he recorded video of his injection while mocking anti-vaxxers.
see more here: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
see more here: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
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