Israeli Channel 12 broadcast fake footage of American aircraft, including B-52s, flying over Tehran, taken from a children's video game.

🌟🤔Israeli Channel 12 broadcast footage of American aircraft, including B-52s, flying over Tehran, boasting about the strength of the US military. It was later revealed that the footage was taken from a children's video game.



✏️In reality, 50% of what they publish is false, and even the targets they claim are fake decoys, set up by Iran.

Source @𝕳𝖔𝖔𝖕𝖔𝖊 𝕰𝖓

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!