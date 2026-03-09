Israeli Channel 12 broadcast fake footage of American aircraft, including B-52s, flying over Tehran, taken from a children's video game.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌟🤔Israeli Channel 12 broadcast footage of American aircraft, including B-52s, flying over Tehran, boasting about the strength of the US military. It was later revealed that the footage was taken from a children's video game.
✏️In reality, 50% of what they publish is false, and even the targets they claim are fake decoys, set up by Iran.
Source @𝕳𝖔𝖔𝖕𝖔𝖊 𝕰𝖓
