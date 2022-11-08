HOUSING MARKET COLLAPSE! - Homelessness SKYROCKETS As Controlled Collapse Continues!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the controlled collapse of the housing market as banks and entities like BlackRock manipulate the markets on top of massive inflation and devastating attacks foreign and domestic on the supply chain and energy grid.

As record amounts of people list their house and are forced to keep dropping prices, record amounts of people are not buying and this of course is a recipe for disaster.

From California to Florida, people are suffering thanks to globalist bankers who of course are working day and night to ensure people fall into desperation and then inevitably compliance with the Great Reset.

In this video, we break down how the market is ready to crater, what is being done about it and how most of the so-called "solutions" exacerbate the crisis.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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