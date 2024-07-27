We Shall Prevail





A Yemeni documentary uncovers the first operation against the Israeli ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea.





The film includes firsthand accounts from the detained crew and interviews with commanders and officers from the Yemeni navy and air force.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





Source: youtube.com/@almayadeenenglish/





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, documentary, documentaries, movie, movies, film, show, series, Yemen, Sanaa, YemeniForces, Galaxyleader, Israel, Palestine, IDF, Houthi, Houthis, Gaza, Palestinian, Red sea, War, Jews, Navy, Air Force,