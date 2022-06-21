Dispute between ST Amethyst and Henan Lushi Agricultural and Commercial Bank

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p93u4e7e
06/19/2022 Spotlight on China: On June 16, Guangdong Amethyst Information Storage Technology Co. Ltd. (*ST Amethyst) issued an announcement to file a lawsuit against a bank at the Intermediate People’s Court of Sanmenxia City, Henan Province. Henan Lushi Agricultural and Commercial Bank was accused of deducting 15 million dollars from ST Amethyst’s deposits account.