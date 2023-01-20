⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1300, January 20, 2023.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (20 January 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Western Military District have inflicted fire damage to units of the 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Timkovka, Tabayevka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).





◽️ Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, 2 pickups, and 2 howitzers (D-20 and D-30).





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, artillery of the Central Military District has inflicted fire damage to units of the 92nd and 66th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Stelmakhovka and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU near Serebryanskoye forestry.





◽️ 1 AFU artillery ordnance depot has been destroyed near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost over 40 personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and 1 D-20 howitzer.





💥 In Donetsk direction, volunteers from assault detachments, supported by Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Southern Military District, have liberated Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot for multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) has been destroyed near Zvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as Giatsint-B and D-20 howitzers have been eliminated.





💥 In Zaporozhye direction, successful offensive operations of units from the Eastern Military District have resulted in the liberation of Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 1 hangar with AFU armament and hardware has been destroyed near Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ The enemy has lost up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, as well as 2 howitzers (D-20 and D-30).





💥 In Kherson direction, 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, as well as 2 howitzers (D-30 and Msta-B) have been destroyed within the counterbattery warfare.





💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 78 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 103 areas.





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Posad-Pokrovskoye (Kherson region).





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Lozovaya (Kharkov region).





◽️ 5 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Berdyansk (Zaporozhye region), Kirillovka, and Zelyony Gai (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 6 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS and Uragan MLRS have been intercepted near Mirnoye and Lyubimovka (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 374 airplanes and 202 helicopters, 2,908 unmanned aerial vehicles, 401 air defence missile systems, 7,583 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 985 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,878 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,121 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.