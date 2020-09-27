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[PODCAST] # 406: Time Mastery - A Conversation With Kevin Kruse
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3 views • September 27, 2020
SSP Productivity Month!
Kevin Kruse is the New York Times bestselling author of 15 Secrets Successful People Know About Time Management: The Productivity Habits of 7 Billionaires, 13 Olympic Athletes, 29 Straight-A Students, and 239 Entrepreneurs. The book is the product of interviews with and research on over 250 highly productive and successful people including Mark Cuban, Kevin Harrington, James Altucher, John Lee Dumas, Pat Flynn, Grant Cardone, and Lewis Howes.
Kevin is also a successful serial entrepreneur and a columnist for Forbes. He joins me to discuss what he says is an extremely powerful productivity tool. And it's one I left behind long ago: the calendar.
Covered:
- 1440 minutes in a day
- the Pomodoro Technique; work sprints
- to-do lists don't work?
- successful people work from their calendars
- scheduling in 15 time chunks
- my problem: a visual representation of broken commitments to myself
- "batching" - what is the mental preparation like for that?
- what apps/systems does Kevin use
- be thoughtful about your morning; what is your "Most Important Task"
- attention management; diet and sleep habits for energy and concentration
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-406
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
Kevin Kruse is the New York Times bestselling author of 15 Secrets Successful People Know About Time Management: The Productivity Habits of 7 Billionaires, 13 Olympic Athletes, 29 Straight-A Students, and 239 Entrepreneurs. The book is the product of interviews with and research on over 250 highly productive and successful people including Mark Cuban, Kevin Harrington, James Altucher, John Lee Dumas, Pat Flynn, Grant Cardone, and Lewis Howes.
Kevin is also a successful serial entrepreneur and a columnist for Forbes. He joins me to discuss what he says is an extremely powerful productivity tool. And it's one I left behind long ago: the calendar.
Covered:
- 1440 minutes in a day
- the Pomodoro Technique; work sprints
- to-do lists don't work?
- successful people work from their calendars
- scheduling in 15 time chunks
- my problem: a visual representation of broken commitments to myself
- "batching" - what is the mental preparation like for that?
- what apps/systems does Kevin use
- be thoughtful about your morning; what is your "Most Important Task"
- attention management; diet and sleep habits for energy and concentration
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-406
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
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