Ashes of the Red Heifer sign of the End
Published 2 months ago |
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


September 21, 2022


According to Daniel Chapter 9, the Antichrist shall confirm the covenant, when he does that, it starts the countdown of the 7 years of Tribulation. Pastor Stan shares with us today that 5 Red Heifers have arrived in Israel, as Jewish Leaders prepare for a new Shemitah Cycle to begin. Can the Jews start animal sacrifice using on of these red Heifers? Could this mean the start of the Tribulation is near?


00:00 - UK Banks Changing Account Terms

03:00 - Walmart cancelling Billions of Dollars in Orders

07:10 - Joseph’s Kitchen

08:37 - Daniel 9

13:28 - Ashes of the Red Heifer

17:21 - 5 Red Heifers Arrived in Israel

26:00 - Do 5 Red Heifers mean the Tribulation is near?

27:35 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

28:05 - Join our FastTrack and FastGap Team


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ksdsl-ashes-of-the-red-heifer-sign-of-the-end-09212022.html


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
