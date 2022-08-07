Roger Waters - Pink Floyd, Activist, Ukraine, NATO, Music Tour - UNCUT Full Interview - 080422

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Roger Waters Uncut The full interview with Michael Smerconish of CNN - recorded in Philadelphia PA - 8422. This is shared from his YT channel.
Roger Waters Uncut. The full interview with Michael Smerconish was recorded in Philadelphia, PA at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia on August 4th, 2022.