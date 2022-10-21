Create New Account
How EMF's and electrosmog affect us ALL. Part 1
Many EMF frequencies different devices coexist to allow all devices to work. 5G is not for  communication but extinction of all life on earth; a bioweapon of the worst kind! Like the proverbial boiled frog we are immersed in a giant pot of radiation which intensity is increasing and which devastating effects on all Gods' creations is certain. This is an outcry of a human rights emergency crisis! Inform and stop these crimes against humanity. Sharing is caring. 


[email protected] for info about the book "The business of baby" written by Jennifer Margulis, please email me? It is about the extremely harmful effects of ultrasounds on the baby in the womb.  

