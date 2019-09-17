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Marching to Zion (Are the Jews God's chosen people?)
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72 views • September 17, 2019
This movie directed by Paul Wittenberger and featuring Pastor Steven Anderson will explain who God's chosen people are.
More Preaching By Pastor Steven L Anderson
https://www.youtube.com/user/sanderson1611
The Bible Way To Heaven
https://youtu.be/WDEBz25lGdY
Once Saved Always Saved
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hycjHApNNOM
Here is the link to make a donation to Faithful Word Baptist Church (donations processed through Word of Truth Baptist Church):
http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate
#sanderson1611
#newifb
#fwbc
More Preaching By Pastor Steven L Anderson
https://www.youtube.com/user/sanderson1611
The Bible Way To Heaven
https://youtu.be/WDEBz25lGdY
Once Saved Always Saved
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hycjHApNNOM
Here is the link to make a donation to Faithful Word Baptist Church (donations processed through Word of Truth Baptist Church):
http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate
#sanderson1611
#newifb
#fwbc
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