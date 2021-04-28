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THERAGRIPPERS, BIG PHARMA’S RAPE OF MANKIND
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133 views • April 28, 2021
THERAGRIPPERS, BIG PHARMA’S RAPE OF MANKIND
Theragrippers don’t rely on electricity, wireless signals or external controls. “Instead, they operate like small, compressed springs with a temperature-triggered coating on the devices that releases the stored energy autonomously at body temperature,” said Professor David Gracias, Ph.D., who led a team of biomedical engineers that designed and tested the shape-changing microdevices that mimic the way the parasitic hookworm affixes onto intestinal mucosa, to release drugs into the body.
source report AND FULL STORY here,
Theragrippers, GREG REESE: BIG PHARMA’S RAPE OF MANKIND
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/greg-reese-big-pharmas-rape-of-mankind/
Theragrippers don’t rely on electricity, wireless signals or external controls. “Instead, they operate like small, compressed springs with a temperature-triggered coating on the devices that releases the stored energy autonomously at body temperature,” said Professor David Gracias, Ph.D., who led a team of biomedical engineers that designed and tested the shape-changing microdevices that mimic the way the parasitic hookworm affixes onto intestinal mucosa, to release drugs into the body.
source report AND FULL STORY here,
Theragrippers, GREG REESE: BIG PHARMA’S RAPE OF MANKIND
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/greg-reese-big-pharmas-rape-of-mankind/
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