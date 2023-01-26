Miles Guo: The greatest age of mankind is the age of decentralization

https://gettr.com/post/p262j89d270
1/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】The greatest age of mankind is the age of decentralization; the scariest thing the West is currently doing is to control and violate private property; th US DOG works with the CCP’s United Front Work Department to persecute us
#decentralization #InviolablePrivateProperty #USDOJ
1/22/2023【2023春节大直播】人类最伟大的时代是去中心化的时代；西方现在干的最可怕的一件事就是控制和侵犯私人财产；美国司法部和中共统战部联合起来对我们进行迫害
#去中心化 #私人财产不可侵犯 #美国司法部
