The Downfall of YouTube's Most Embarrassing Alpha Male- Wes Watson

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Hey everyone, today's video is on the Alpha Male Internet LolCow Wes Watson. Wes started out as a hungry guy taking a second stab at life after spending several years in prison and made countless videos about his experiences in prison that resonated with men all over the world facing similar circumstances after their time behind bars. However, somewhere along the way Wes became a lot less concerned about impacting the lives of members of the YouTube prison community and far more concerned about money, clout, and copious amounts of steroids. Through his popularity he acquired regular spots on popular podcasts like No Jumper with Adam22 and the Fresh and Fit podcast, but this increase in exposure combined with his shallow and insufferable personality established the framework for Wes Watson to become the Internet's Least Favorite Alpha Male and LolCow. In this video I discuss why Wes has become so popular on the internet (to hate) and also his more recent antics with a gym attack that is highly likely to land him back in prison while also having his assets seized. Big shoutout to ‪@JonBravo-Films‬ for all the amazing investigative journalism he has done on Wes Watson's recent descent, without his information and videos this would have taken a lot longer for me to make. All of today's video discusses Wes Watson and why he's YouTube's Most Embarrassing Alpha Male. Anyway, If you enjoyed this comedy lore video enough please like the video, subscribe to the channel, turn on post notifications, and share this with someone you think would enjoy it. Thanks for watching, I love you guys.