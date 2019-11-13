(MIAC #245) Valentina Zharkova & Extinction Rebellion Global Crop Shortage Timelines Match 2028

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My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Store
https://amzn.to/2Nt9kfP
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
Richie Allen from the Richie Allen Show https://www.richieallen.co.uk and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss increasing space radiation from the Grand Solar Minimum affecting global food production across the continents and how this will affect the economy and then our civilization.
•If it’s a climate emergency we need to cease all global commerce
•Extinction Rebellion activists are being paid
•Year Zero for global crop yield reductions
•Valentina Zharkova and Extinction Rebellion global crop shortage time lines match 2032
•Masking events to explain shortages or draw attention away from governments stockpiling goods
•Largest floods in USA history during planting season
•USA crop yields lowest since 1938
•China releases strategic pork reserves 2019
Richie Allen YT Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9k_...
Richie Allen FB https://www.facebook.com/richieallenshow
Richie Allen Twitter https://twitter.com/RichieAllenShow
Richie Allen Show HOME https://www.richieallen.co.uk
#globalgrains #grandsolarminimum #XR #climaterevolution #adapt2030 #preparation #foodprices
I filmed the desert landscape on a flight from India to London, about 2.5 hours after take off heading west.
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***KEEP ADAPT 2030 INDEPENDENT & ON AIR by VISITING MY SPONSORS***
My Patriot Supply
Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations
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LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
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Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org