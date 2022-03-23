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MOCHILA BAG II HOW TO MAKE TWISTED CORD / COMO HACER CORDON TORCIDO
Naturyu
Naturyu
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Written pattern here: http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/12/how-to-make-wayuu-bag-mochila-wayuu.html
Patron escrito aqui: http://naturyu.blogspot.com/2017/12/como-hacer-mochila-wayuu.html


Abreviations / Abreviaciones

Ch: chain
Dc: double crochet
Dc tog: double crochet together
Hdc: half double crochet
Sc: simple crochet
Sl st: slip stitch

Cad: cadena
Mpa: medio punto alto
Pa: punto alto
Paj: puntos altos juntos
Pa tras: punto alto trasero
Ps: punto simple
Pto desl: punto deslizado

Music:
CGI Snake by Chris Zabriskie is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://chriszabriskie.com/divider/
Artist: http://chriszabriskie.com/
Keywords
mochila wayuubolso wayuuhow to make a mochilahow to make a wayuu baghow to crochet a bagcomo hacer mochila wayuucomo hacer bolso wayuucomo tejer mochila wayuucomo tejer bolso wayuuwayuu bagtwisted cordhow to make a twisted cordcomo hacer cordon torcidocordon torcido
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