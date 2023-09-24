A New Beginning Part 3 Was the Power of Jesus Transferred?

Many people wonder if the power of Jesus was transferred to his disciples and if it is still available today? In this message Pastor John examines the Book of Acts and the historical account of the early church. The apostles were confident in the power that Jesus displayed but their faith dissolved when He was arrested and killed by the Jewish leadership.

They were still full of doubt and unbelief after the resurrection but all that changed on the day of Pentecost when they were baptized in the Holy Spirit and these timid men were suddenly bold and filled with great power to heal the sick, cast out demons and raise the dead. The same Jewish leadership took note that these uneducated men had been with Jesus and the same can happen for you. Nothing has changed over the years as the Baptism of the Holy Spirit is still available for every believer in Christ.

RLJ-1292 -- MAY 29, 2011

