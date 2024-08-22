Donald Trump Wants Death Penalty for Child Rapists and Traffickers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Donald Trump wants no mercy for convicted child rapists and traffickers. The former president is expected to announce at a campaign stop Tuesday night that he’d like to see the death penalty be applied to criminals who fit that bill
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news
updates.