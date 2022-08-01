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Red Pill Politics (1-8-22) - Weekly RBN Broadcast
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This week I just go off on a general rant and take listener call-ins.
You can catch the Red Pill Politics show LIVE every Saturday from 10pm to midnight eastern at the following locations...
Republic Broadcasting Network one-click player:
www.RepublicBroadcasting.org
or
Our LIVE video stream on Twitch:
https://www.twitch.tv/redpillpatriot
RPP Archive:
https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/category/dave-kopacz/
In Liberty,
Red Pill Politics
paypal.me/DKopacz
You can catch the Red Pill Politics show LIVE every Saturday from 10pm to midnight eastern at the following locations...
Republic Broadcasting Network one-click player:
www.RepublicBroadcasting.org
or
Our LIVE video stream on Twitch:
https://www.twitch.tv/redpillpatriot
RPP Archive:
https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/category/dave-kopacz/
In Liberty,
Red Pill Politics
paypal.me/DKopacz
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