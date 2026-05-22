PREDATOR TEACHER LEVI SHOLIN ₪ CAUGHT AND ARRESTED 🔞 TRYING TO HOOK UP WITH A 14 YEAR OLD BOY

Predator teacher caught and arrested trying to hook up with 14 year old.





​If you think you’ve heard every excuse in the book, wait until you meet Levi Sholin.





​On September 18, 2025, the 64-year-old homeschool teacher made a 70-mile trek from Miami to Delray Beach. He wasn't there for a lesson plan or a field trip—he was there to meet a 14-year-old boy he’d been grooming online.





​Instead of a teenager, Sholin walked into a Target parking lot and straight into a Delray Beach Police Department sting operation.





​In this bodycam footage, the entitlement is staggering. After traveling over an hour to exploit a child, Sholin was not arrested at the scene as he was allowed to turn himself in at the police department.





When the time came to turn himself in Sholin's primary concern is... the clock. As the officers move in to execute the warrant, Sholin begins a lecture on religious timing. He repeatedly argues that because it’s Friday afternoon and the Sabbath is approaching, the police are "trapping" him by making the arrest now.





​"You’re making a big, big mistake... I was brought here under false pretenses."





​He actually expected the police to let him go home for the holy day and "turn himself in" later. Sorry, Levi—the law doesn't pause for your weekend plans when you’re facing felony charges.





​The Charges: Sholin was hit with felony counts of Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation.





​The Betrayal: As a homeschool teacher, he held a position of ultimate trust. This case highlights the terrifying "wolf in sheep’s clothing" reality of predators who use professional credentials to mask their true intent.





​The Current Status: Sholin is currently awaiting trial in Palm Beach County. He’s out on bond with a GPS monitor—meaning his "Sabbath" is now spent under the watchful eye of the state.





Source: https://x.com/GigglingGanon/status/2056892117080068187