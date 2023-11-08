Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The haunting sound that Roman soldiers would have heard from their Celtic enemies before battle was produced by the Celtic Carnyx
channel image
The Prisoner
8840 Subscribers
Shop now
813 views
Published Yesterday

The haunting sound that Roman soldiers would have heard from their Celtic enemies before battle was produced by the Celtic Carnyx. This ancient wind instrument was used by the Celts during the period from 300 B.C. to 200 A.D.

According to the Greek historian Polybius, the Carnyx was employed in warfare to rouse troops to battle and to strike fear into the hearts of their opponents. Due to its significant height, the instrument's sounds could carry over the heads of those engaged in battles or ceremonies...

Source @STFN

Keywords
warriorscelticcarnyx

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket