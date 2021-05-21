I WON'T GO DOWN WITHOUT A FIGHT AND THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW !!!

These people in their little think-tanks scheming, parasitic individuals corrupted by greed, we need to break every single chain they put on us



These people have put masks on children, on high-school kids, these people have locked old ladies in care homes. How many old people have died without seeing their kids because they have been locked in their rooms, scared out of their wits?



We're not doing enough! I've seen someone walking into a supermarket with a megaphone telling people how it is, all on his own. Well you're not alone with me, brother. I've seen a man walk into the BBC on his own, well you not on your own with me, brother!



So I'm sending out this message to everybody, it's time to stand-up and fight for our kids futures! These criminal disgusting human beings want to put toxic chemicals in them and enough's enough!



We have to start now! The window of opportunity is getting smaller and smaller. Well I say enough's enough! It's time to take back this country of ours. It's time for each and every one of us to know that we are POWERFUL!



I can't look my daughter in the face and say I did nothing to stop it!



WE NEED TO GET ON THE STREETS !!!



We The People Ain't Gonna Take this Shit No-More !!!



Each and every one of us needs to do more !!!



We are telling the police to get in line or get out of the fucking way, we are fighting for you, we are fighting for all of us!



Well I won't go down without a FIGHT, and I'm calling on my people to do the same.



The window of opportunity is getting smaller, so let's take back our country from the corrupt !!!



They want to take away our liberty, well we are going to take away their liberty !!!



We need to unite, every single one of us, we need to become the fist that takes out these criminal bastards once and for all !!!



We need to say no, I do not consent to your lies and your corruption !!!



This is a WAR so get out there and do your bit, THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW !!!