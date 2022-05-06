© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Goodbye ABCs, Hello Groomer LGBTS Disney Connection To Indoctrination Of Kids
Follow
1
Share
Report
85 views • May 06, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Teachers went from teaching the ABC's to GROOMING the LGBT's! Sloan joins The Stew Peters Show to fight for our children's wellbeing in school, and to free them from LGBTQ grooming-culture!
Check out this new segment now at stewpeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13nm4o-goodbye-abcs-hello-groomer-lgbts-disney-connection-to-indoctrination-of-kid.html
Teachers went from teaching the ABC's to GROOMING the LGBT's! Sloan joins The Stew Peters Show to fight for our children's wellbeing in school, and to free them from LGBTQ grooming-culture!
Check out this new segment now at stewpeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13nm4o-goodbye-abcs-hello-groomer-lgbts-disney-connection-to-indoctrination-of-kid.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.