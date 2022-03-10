AS INFLATION RAGES, US HOUSE APPROVES MASSIVE AID TO UKRAINE!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
First it was $6 billion, then Biden made it $10 billion, then the US House upped the ante again: more than $13 billion US taxpayer dollars will be shipped to Ukraine. As Americans are ravaged by inflation at the supermarket and skyrocketing gasoline prices, will they still cheer for their money being sent overseas? Also today, it's the Pentagon vs. the State Dept. on escalating in Ukraine. Guess who's most hawkish?