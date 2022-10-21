"Mama, why?" - on the war in Ukraine | 21-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23929

Mama, why is it that who used to be our friend is now our enemy? Mama, are there bombs falling again tonight? Mama, is there war again tonight? And tell me, why? Please, Mama, why? This film is a collaborative work of people from Switzerland, Germany, Russia and Ukraine who share a deep desire for peace.



👉 https://kla.tv/23929





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en



