What Does the Bible Say About Addiction? | To Open the Blind Eyes - Barbara O'Neill

What does the Bible say about addiction? Want a powerful, liberating Bible verse for addiction? Jesus said He came to proclaim liberty to the captives (Isaiah 61:1). His words are still true today. Find out how we can be deceived into making choices that make us captives. The truth about addictions can set you free. Did you know that the symptoms of withdrawal from caffeine and sugar can be even more severe than those associated with heroine addiction? In this episode, Barbara O’Neill talks about the deceitfulness of addictions and shares how to overcome addiction with God. Discover the key to freedom from addiction!

