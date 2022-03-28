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Cresco Labs M&A
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0 view • March 28, 2022
Major multistate #marijuana operators Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) and Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) on Wednesday said they have agreed to combine in a blockbuster deal worth roughly $2 billion, with Chicago-based Cresco set to acquire New York-headquartered Columbia.
The combined footprint of the two companies would include more than 130 #cannabis retail locations across 17 states and the District of Columbia, reaching about 55% of the U.S. population.
The proposed all-stock #merger is one of the largest in the #cannabisindustry to date and would produce one of the biggest #MSOs in the nation.
Episode 916 The #TalkingHedge looks at MJ Biz Daily’s article...
https://youtu.be/s0seVOhKFpE
The combined footprint of the two companies would include more than 130 #cannabis retail locations across 17 states and the District of Columbia, reaching about 55% of the U.S. population.
The proposed all-stock #merger is one of the largest in the #cannabisindustry to date and would produce one of the biggest #MSOs in the nation.
Episode 916 The #TalkingHedge looks at MJ Biz Daily’s article...
https://youtu.be/s0seVOhKFpE
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