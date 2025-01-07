BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Devil's Spirit Of Fear And The Love Of Money In These Last Days
Yahsdaughter137777
59 views • 3 months ago

The least sifting of our faith and how everyone will be caused (feel they have no choice, unless they choose to suffer) to become spiritually desolate and take the mark of the beast.  To overcome the devil we must be wise as a serpent.  Only Gods Spirit will enable us to see, not how we feel or how we are affected or what everyone else is doing or believing.



To be part of my Non-Ministry work, join my Patreon as a free member or pay to join a Tier(s) of your choice; for example, this is a Tier link below.

https://www.patreon.com/posts/juxtaposed-101546523?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link


healthfaithtribulationnwomedicinehowto
