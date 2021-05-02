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Brutal Honesty Chris Weinert 24 April 21 - Guest Joseph P Olson
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1 view • May 02, 2021
Brilliant investigator, scientist and civil engineer Joe Olson joins Chris Weinert for 2 hours of riveting discussion and Brutal Honesty about how the world REALLY works.
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