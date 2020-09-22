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Dr. Scott Jensen Being Investigated Again! They Want Him CENSORED!
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54 views • September 22, 2020
Using a regulatory board as a weapon to silence someone is wrong!
Scott Jensen Being Investigated AGAIN as Danger TO Public. Make no mistake, we are living in the most dangerous time in American history for censorship of speech and ideas. Minnesota State Senator Dr. Scott Jensen is being investigated for a second time with threats against his medical license for questioning covid .
Scott Jensen Being Investigated AGAIN as Danger TO Public. Make no mistake, we are living in the most dangerous time in American history for censorship of speech and ideas. Minnesota State Senator Dr. Scott Jensen is being investigated for a second time with threats against his medical license for questioning covid .
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