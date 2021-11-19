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Jeremiah
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10 views • November 19, 2021
In A Study Of The Book Of Jeremiah, we see how he sees what is on the horizon. The Coming Storm Video links the story of Jeremiah seeing the coming judgment upon his people to the end-time judgments. This is a call for prayer and a need to get saved.
My Blog: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/
The Book of Jeremiah: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah+1&;version=KJV
Jeremiah Bog Post: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-book-of-jeremiah-bible-journaling.html
Jeremiah and Isaiah Blog Post: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2019/11/the-book-of-isaiah-and-jeremiah.html
Salvation Blog: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2020/12/testimony-of-fathers-love-and-some-mind.html
For Avon Brochure: http://bitly.ws/emvf
Incense Waterfall
https://amzn.to/3iQaVwp
Calming Music for Sleep: https://youtu.be/TfHRUKoxS9k
Make money through video and marketing
https://witty-mover-1258.ck.page/products/learn-video-marketing-and-how-to-simply
My Blog: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/
The Book of Jeremiah: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah+1&;version=KJV
Jeremiah Bog Post: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-book-of-jeremiah-bible-journaling.html
Jeremiah and Isaiah Blog Post: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2019/11/the-book-of-isaiah-and-jeremiah.html
Salvation Blog: https://speakthewordblog.blogspot.com/2020/12/testimony-of-fathers-love-and-some-mind.html
For Avon Brochure: http://bitly.ws/emvf
Incense Waterfall
https://amzn.to/3iQaVwp
Calming Music for Sleep: https://youtu.be/TfHRUKoxS9k
Make money through video and marketing
https://witty-mover-1258.ck.page/products/learn-video-marketing-and-how-to-simply
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