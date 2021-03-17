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PROPHECY UPDATE MAR 17, 2021 - ISRAEL WILL BE HIT BY 2,000 MISSILES A DAY
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50 views • March 17, 2021
Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war – IDF general said …. 242 earthquakes in 24 hours hit Taal volcano, Philippines …. Vatican slams the door on gay unions …. Why cancel culture is the most dangerous virus the churches faces today
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