Polish Paratroopers' Jump Goes Awry Due to Strong Winds
On Monday, September 9th, 12 soldiers from the 2nd Reconnaissance Regiment were practicing parachute jumps but were blown off course by strong winds. Instead of landing in the Błędowska Desert, they ended up in the town of Chechło, Małopolska. One soldier damaged a roof, while another got caught on a power line.