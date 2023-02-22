Create New Account
PRAY FOR OHIO - Day 1
Published Yesterday

JOIN US ONLINE https://coachdavelive.com Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday nights – February 21-23, 2023

7:00 – 8:00 pm

Praying for a healing of the water and environment in Ohio and surrounding states due to the train derailment and toxic spill and burning of the chemicals released into the air and water.

Praying in the gap for repentance and forgiveness for the state of Ohio and the land.

Praying for the Spirit of the Lord, wisdom, understanding counsel, knowledge and the fear of the Lord.

