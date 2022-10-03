Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LTR BROADCAST - THE PATRIOT ROUNDTABLE W/ SPECIAL GUEST TORE MARAS
0 views
channel image
Maras for Ohio SoS
Published 2 months ago |

Interview starts at 24:26 mark.https://www.MarasForOhio.com

Find more interviews like this at:

https://www.facebook.com/livetruthradio


Terpsehore Tore Maras sits down for a round-table discussion with LTR Live T.R.U.T.H Radio where no question is off the proverbial table.


This may be one of the best interviews to date to get a good spectrum of where Tore is at and what she plans to do when she takes office.


If you live in Ohio and you don't at least give this a listen then you are leaving a stone unturned that will lead to a new and free Ohio.


Frank LaRose is bought and paid for by the World Economic Forum. He is a failed official who has sold out our state and country and has federalized our stat'e's elections, thus removing our state sovereignty.


If you think Frank LaRose is a better candidate after listening to Tore's plan then maybe you need to assess your tribalism.


Straight ticket is not the way to go if you have a better option. This is Ohio's better option and last chance for REAL free and fair elections for everyone and not just one side of the isle.

Keywords
facebookindependentohiosossecretaryofstatetoresaystoremarasfranklaroseterpsehoremarasohiosecretaryofstatechelseaclarkohiososindependentcandidatebriandlangebrianlangejoshmorrisdawnmoodywtpfopatriotreprissalivetruthradio

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket