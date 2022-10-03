LTR BROADCAST - THE PATRIOT ROUNDTABLE W/ SPECIAL GUEST TORE MARAS

Interview starts at 24:26 mark.https://www.MarasForOhio.com

Find more interviews like this at:

https://www.facebook.com/livetruthradio





Terpsehore Tore Maras sits down for a round-table discussion with LTR Live T.R.U.T.H Radio where no question is off the proverbial table.





This may be one of the best interviews to date to get a good spectrum of where Tore is at and what she plans to do when she takes office.





If you live in Ohio and you don't at least give this a listen then you are leaving a stone unturned that will lead to a new and free Ohio.





Frank LaRose is bought and paid for by the World Economic Forum. He is a failed official who has sold out our state and country and has federalized our stat'e's elections, thus removing our state sovereignty.





If you think Frank LaRose is a better candidate after listening to Tore's plan then maybe you need to assess your tribalism.





Straight ticket is not the way to go if you have a better option. This is Ohio's better option and last chance for REAL free and fair elections for everyone and not just one side of the isle.