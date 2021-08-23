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Story Time with AxeTruth - Is Larry Elder the Black Face of White Supremacy?
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30 views • August 23, 2021
On the 08/20 FNL Chopping Block, we stopped the phone lines and ended with an article written by this delusional race obsessed Mammy "Columnist", Erika D. Smith of L.A. Times. She says that "recall candidate Larry Elder is a threat to Black Californians" and that "you've been warned"! I also give my thoughts on this Mammy.
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-08-20/recall-candidate-larry-elder-is-a-threat-to-black-californians
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-08-20/recall-candidate-larry-elder-is-a-threat-to-black-californians
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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