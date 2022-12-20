Performance enhancement from 33 cents per workout 💪 Supplement Comparison: HMB vs Yohimbine HCL

I've been alternating two workout performance enhancers that I like, Yohimbine HCL® and HMB, I'll compare and contrast them here. Both enhance my workouts qualitatively and quantitatively. I'm able to move more weight for more reps on these stimulants. Subjectively the big difference between the two is that Yohimbine works by releasing adrenalin, the fight or flight stress hormone. So it makes you feel a little more on edge and energized.

Cost and Dosage Comparison: Fifty 5-milligram Yohimbine tabs are 21 euros ($22), I've been doing 15 milligrams per workout session which comes to $1.30 cents per workout. I found that 1000 milligrams of HMB has a similar effect, a bottle of 120 x 500-milligram capsules costs $19.95, that's just 0.33 cents per workout. Both are pretty affordable but HMB is the better deal!





