Maria Zeee Aussie Draconian “Checkpoints” Return, CBDC’s & mRNA Meat

Countries bought and paid for by the New World Order cannot wait to reintroduce draconian, COVID-style surveillance. The state of WA has made the first move, with police “checkpoints” for regular citizens. Is this the beginning of smart city districts?

Meanwhile, MSM is pushing lab-grown, mRNA meat and the world is ploughing forward towards CBDC’s.

ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.

